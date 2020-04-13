KITCHENER -- Following periods of rain late Easter Sunday and into early Monday, winds are set to increase.

Environment Canada had issued several Special Weather Statements and Wind Warnings, including parts of Grey, Bruce and Norfolk Counties.

Through Monday afternoon and evening, southwest winds could gust up to 90 km/h with the strongest winds expected along the shorelines of Lakes Ontario, Erie and Huron. Power outages are possible due to the strong winds as well as damage to buildings.

Winds are forecast to ease Monday night and also switch to become westerly, forcing in another shot of cooler air.

Overnight flurries are possible, especially for the traditional snow-belt regions, as winds gust between 30-50 km/h into Tuesday.

GRCA High Lake Erie Level – Flood Warning

Haldimand County Residents within the GRCA are being warned of the risk of flooding, including downstream of Dunnville Dam, the village of Port Maitland and along the Lakeshore.

A high lake level warning is in place for the Lake Erie shoreline in the GRCA jurisdiction as lake levels are forecast to rise by about 0.8m in the Port Maitland area, according to a GRCA Flood Message.

Wave heights could reach up to 2 metres causing wave uprush and increased shoreline erosion.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is predicting water levels in the vicinity of Port Maitland could peak at 0.4 m above the critical level, excluding waves.

Norfolk County has been urging those who can to leave lakeshore communities.

Officials say the flooding is expected to impact a number of areas including Port Dover, Turkey Point, Long Point and Port Rowan. They say those who don’t leave risk being stranded at their cottage or hoe when area roads become flooded.