Strong winds expected to sweep across southwestern Ontario Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington, Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, Oxford-Brant, and Dunnville Caledonia-Haldimand.

Winds of up to 90 km/h are expected to blow through Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southwestern Ontario communities Tuesday.

Showers or thunderstorms are also expected to begin in the afternoon, but will end overnight.

In Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth, wind warnings have been issued. The weather agency says the 90 km/h winds in these areas will begin in the morning and last through the night.

A special weather statement is in place for a large portion of Southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, warning of wind gusts 70-90 km/h this afternoon. Winds could be even stronger when paired with rain or thunderstorms. — Krista Simpson (@KristaSimpson) October 12, 2022

The strong southerly winds are developing ahead of a cold front in the afternoon.

Environment Canada warns that gusty winds can damage outdoor shelters like tents and awnings, toss around loose objects, cause power outages, and break tree branches.

Similar weather statements are in place for Toronto, Hamilton, Peterborough, Niagara, and London areas.