KITCHENER -- Strong winds are expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Monday, while a snow squall watch has been issued for Huron and Perth Counties.

Environment Canada issued the special weather statement for Waterloo Region and southern and northern Wellington County around 7 a.m. on Monday.

They say strong west to northwesterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h are expected to develop in the areas Monday afternoon, before diminishing in the evening.

According to the agency, this could cause tree branches to break and could lead to power outages.

Environment Canada also issued a snow squall watch around 4:30 a.m. on Monday for the areas of Stratford, Mitchell, Listowel, Milverton, Goderich, Bluewater, Wingham, and Blyth. They say squalls are possible in the afternoon and into the night.

The agency notes that a few heavy flurries are also possible for the areas Monday morning, but by the afternoon heavy snow squalls are expected to develop due to the arrival of an unseasonable cold air mass.

According to the agency, the heavy snow will combine with strong northwesterly wind gusts of up to 80 km/h resulting in reduced visibility.

The squalls could cause weather conditions to vary, changing from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres. They also warn this can cause visibility to suddenly reduce to near zero.

Snowfall amounts between 10 to 15 centimetres are expected by the time the snow squalls weaken Monday night.

Environment Canada is advising motorists to be prepared for winter driving conditions and adjust their plans accordingly.

Both Huron and Perth Counties also remain under a special weather statement with strong winds expected to gust up to 80km/h on Monday.