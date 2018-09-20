

CTV Kitchener





Friday could be a very windy day in southern Ontario.

Environment Canada says areas between Windsor, Sudbury and Cornwall could experience 70 to 80 km/hr winds.

That includes Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brantford.

The gusts are expected to start in the afternoon or early evening as thunderstorms make their way across the province.

Environment Canada says those showers could continue into Friday night.