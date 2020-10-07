KITCHENER -- Hold onto your hat! Wind gusts will continue to pick up into Wednesday afternoon.

Areas along Lake Huron, Lake Erie and the eastern parts of Lake Ontario could see gusts upwards of 80 km/h. Inland communities are looking at gusts up to 60 km/h at the peak Wednesday afternoon.

As of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, a special weather statement for strong winds was issued by Environment Canada for Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, Simcoe, and Norfolk counties.

The strong winds follow the rain that many Ontarians woke up to on Wednesday morning.

The showers moved through Waterloo Region in the early morning hours. While the local precipitation has largely ended, however, communities in Eastern Ontario are preparing for possible thunderstorms.

General amounts between five and 20 mm of rain are expected Wednesday afternoon for areas north of the GTA and across central and northeastern parts of the province.

High pressure moves in on Thursday, when conditions will clear and fair skies will be widespread across southern Ontario.

Temperatures will remain close to seasonal, with daytime highs in the mid-teens for most of the south, as we’ll start to see the winds transition from a westerly to a southerly flow, letting warm air move in ahead of the Long Weekend.

Gorgeous conditions arrive Friday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing close to 20 degrees Celsius, making for a picture-perfect fall start to the Thanksgiving weekend.