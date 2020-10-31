Advertisement
Strong winds blowing into Waterloo-Wellington area
Published Saturday, October 31, 2020 6:58PM EDT
A flag blows in heavy winds. (CTV London)
KITCHENER -- Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect strong winds to kick off November.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area as strong, gusty winds are anticipated to roll in Sunday morning.
The agency attributes the gusts, estimated to be between 60 and 70 km/h, to an Alberta Clipper.
The winds are then expected to increase to 80 km/h in the evening before diminishing by Monday morning.
Waterloo Region’s forecast is also calling for rain showers or flurries on Sunday.