KITCHENER -- Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect strong winds to kick off November.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area as strong, gusty winds are anticipated to roll in Sunday morning.

The agency attributes the gusts, estimated to be between 60 and 70 km/h, to an Alberta Clipper.

The winds are then expected to increase to 80 km/h in the evening before diminishing by Monday morning.

Waterloo Region’s forecast is also calling for rain showers or flurries on Sunday.