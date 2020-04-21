KITCHENER -- Following sunshine and double digit temperatures the colder air has returned, along with strong northwest winds ramping up lake-effect flurries. Temperatures are roughly 10-15 degrees cooler than the seasonal average. For Kitchener Waterloo the seasonal high is 13 while the low is 3.

Flurries are expected to continue on and off late Tuesday and into early Wednesday, but will gradually decrease as wind gusts ease overnight. Winds Wednesday are still remaining fairly gusty in the range of 30-50km/h.

Through the day Tuesday many in Southern Ontario dealt with wintery March-like weather with squalls and damaging winds between 50-80km/h.

As for the rest of the week. Wednesday features more sunshine and temperatures slightly warmer than Tuesday. The risk of snow showers moves into Southwestern Ontario Wednesday night and early Thursday. While Friday temperatures could climb to double digits and more sunshine is expected. Here’s your long range forecast.