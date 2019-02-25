

CTV Kitchener





Strong winds and blowing snow has prompted a number of weather advisories.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

OPP in Wellington County have closed all roads due to weather conditions.

Plows have been pulled off the road in Woolwich township.

They say winds could reach 90 km/h closer to Lake Huron.

Power outages, damage to trees and buildings are possible.

A blowing snow advisory is also in effect.

Visibility may be reduced to zero in some areas.

Conditions are expected to improve throughout the morning.

Buses are cancelled in Waterloo Region, and a number of schools are closed as a result.

UPDATE Road Closures: Roads previously closed for flooding in #PortDover have reopened. Bruce Rd 86 between Amberley and Wingham has also been reopened. The attached roads remain remain. ^jt pic.twitter.com/KC2sioxcZT — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) February 25, 2019

NOTICE: Please be advised that all roads within Wellington County have been deemed as closed by the Wellington County O.P.P. due to poor weather conditions as of 6:30am on February 25, 2019. Please subscribe to https://t.co/lMY4nn0T37 for ongoing updates. pic.twitter.com/VXg06iCuFt — County of Wellington (@wellingtncounty) February 25, 2019