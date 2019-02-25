Strong winds and blowing snow has prompted a number of weather advisories.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

OPP in Wellington County have closed all roads due to weather conditions.

Plows have been pulled off the road in Woolwich township.

They say winds could reach 90 km/h closer to Lake Huron.

Power outages, damage to trees and buildings are possible.

A blowing snow advisory is also in effect.

Visibility may be reduced to zero in some areas.

Conditions are expected to improve throughout the morning.

Buses are cancelled in Waterloo Region, and a number of schools are closed as a result.

 