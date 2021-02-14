KITCHENER -- A Kitchener family is getting the most out of an igloo they built together over the holidays.

Sharan Jandu and her family were able to raise the snow hut and enjoy pizza inside it all on one day.

The structure is still standing strong in their yard months later and serving many purposes.

The family goes inside to enjoy snacks and hot chocolate, while Jandu's son even does his virtual learning from the location at times.

She says people have been stopping by to take pictures, ask them how they were able to build it, and brings smiles to their faces during these tough times.