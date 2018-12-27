

CTV Kitchener





Residents of a Guelph neighbourhood say a string of recent car break-ins has left them on edge.

They say the thefts are happening in the parking lots of their apartment buildings, and they’re calling on the buildings’ owners for help.

It started over the weekend on Waterloo Avenue in Guelph.

A resident of the area said her car was broken into while it was parked in a covered lot at her apartment.

Several other people came forward with similar stories in an online community group.

They say it has been an ongoing issue at more than one apartment building on the street.

The Guelph Police Service says vehicle break-ins are common during the holidays, advising the public not to leave important items in cars and to keep doors locked.

For their part, residents are asking the building owner, Homestead, to do more, like installing security cameras or hiring security guards.

Homestead could not be reached for comment.