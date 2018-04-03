Featured
String of thefts under investigation in downtown Kitchener
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 8:51AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a number of thefts in downtown Kitchener.
Police say overnight on Sunday items were taken from vehicles and stores in the area of Courtland Avenue Public School.
According to police, two arrests have been made in connection with the thefts but they anticipate more arrests will be made.
Police are asking anyone with items stolen from their vehicle to notify them.