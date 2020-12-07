KITCHENER -- Regional police released video on Monday of someone they'd like to speak with in connection to a string of thefts from cars in Woolwich.

According to a news release, the incidents happened during the weekend of Nov. 28.

Police said that residents on Sandpiper Court, Snyder Avenue North and Burlwood Drive had things taken from their cars.

Officials are looking to identify and speak with an individual captured on home surveillance video regarding the incident. The video shows a person wearing a backpack walking across someone's front lawn, disappearing behind a vehicle parked in the driveway. A light can be seen shining into the car before the person crosses the street back the way they had come.

Police are reminding the public to lock their cars and keep valuables and personal documents out of them. You can report thefts from a vehicle online.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.