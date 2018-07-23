

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Regional police have responded to three separate stabbing incidents since Friday.

The first incident occurred Friday around 11:30 p.m. on University Avenue East.

A 26-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries after a physical altercation resulted in him being stabbed.

The second incident occurred when a man was approached in an attempted robbery.

He was treated for non-life threatening injuries as well.

Two people were arrested in that incident, which happened near Devitt Avenue South and Erb Street East.

A third incident occurred Monday afternoon in Victoria Park, where an altercation escalated and resulted in a man being stabbed near his neck.

That man was brought to Grand River Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

Any information regarding these incidents should be brought to police.

These incidents occurred just after a Statistics Canada report found that the volume and severity of crimes in the region had increased from 2016 to 2017.