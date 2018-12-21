Featured
String of nighttime break and enters under investigation
Three suspects seen after allegedly breaking into an apartment. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 2:38PM EST
Three suspects are wanted in connection to a string of nighttime break-ins.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says the break and enters happened in the early mornings through the month of December.
They were mostly at student apartment buildings.
Video surveillance reportedly captured three male suspects entering unlocked front doors at units.
They most often happened while people were sleeping.
Police are reminding students to keep their doors locked at all times.
The items taken were mostly personal items and small electronics.