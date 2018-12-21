

Three suspects are wanted in connection to a string of nighttime break-ins.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says the break and enters happened in the early mornings through the month of December.

They were mostly at student apartment buildings.

Video surveillance reportedly captured three male suspects entering unlocked front doors at units.

They most often happened while people were sleeping.

Police are reminding students to keep their doors locked at all times.

The items taken were mostly personal items and small electronics.