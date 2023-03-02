String of licence plate thefts puts Kitchener residents on edge

Kitchener resident Laura Dyer didn’t know she was driving without a front licence plate until a neighbour told her it was gone.

When she stopped to check on Tuesday, Dyer said she noticed the front licence plate on her son’s vehicle was also missing.

“I went in and said to my husband ‘somebody has stolen our licence plates’,” Dyer told CTV News.

Dyer said the tenant living on her second floor had his plates taken from his vehicle. A nearby neighbour also confirmed to CTV News that plates were taken from two vehicles on his driveway, bringing the total number of thefts to at least five.

“That’s just what we know of in the area,” Dyer said. “How many other residents are missing plates?”

According to Dyer, the thief only targeted the end of the vehicle facing away from the street, leaving the licence plates that can be seen in plain sight.

In a statement to CTV News, Waterloo regional police said:

“Criminals target licence plates from parked vehicles in lots and driveways and attach them to often stolen vehicles to avoid detection and apprehension by police. Vehicle owners and drivers are asked to check their licence plates frequently and consider using anti-theft devices such as anti-theft licence plate screws to deter thieves.”

Anti-theft kits can be purchased to replace basic screws and bolts holding their licence plate with a non-tampering screw, which can’t be removed by common tools.

“It’s just a different tool that’s harder to extract the nuts and bolts,” said Fowler Tire owner Chris Tsegas.

Tsegas said the kits aren’t guaranteed to keep licence plates from being stolen, but may deter thieves from targeting your vehicle.

Dyer said she paid $59 to the Ministry of Transportation to replace her stolen plate, but fears replacing what was stolen could only lead to the same crime happening again.