Guelph police responded to an incident at the transit hub across from 79 Carden Street.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday

A man had stolen a suitcase that had been sitting on the platform as it waited to be loaded onto the bus.

Bystanders stopped and restrained him until police arrived.

The 35-year-old of no fixed address was arrested, and a search resulted in a stolen license being recovered.

He was charged and released pending a court date.

Later that afternoon, a male was attacked and robbed of his cell phone and shoes.

This incident was around 2:40 p.m. in the area of 25 Wellington Street West.

Then, around 4:20 p.m., Guelph police responded to another call, this time of a suspicious person.

The front door of an address on Essex Street was open, and a male was located in the back room.

He was found with the stolen cell phone and wearing the shoes from the previous robbery.

It was discovered that it was the same male from the transit hub earlier in the day.

He was subsequently charged with three related charges.

He is being held now until his court date.