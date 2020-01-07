String of high-end jacket thefts in region
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning about the theft of high-end jackets.
Since November, eight expensive coats have been stolen.
Four of the thefts happened at a restaurant or cafe while the jackets were left unattended.
Other incidents involved jackets that were unsecured in a locker or a vehicle.
The brands of choice for the thefts are Canada Goose and Moose Knuckle.
As recent as Dec. 20, a man was assaulted on Phillip Street in Waterloo by two men. They took off with the victim's winter jacket.
It is a trend that's become violent in a number of Ontario cities.
Hamilton police issued a warning on Friday following incidents involving 17 victims where they were either swarmed by a group, or threatened by a weapon, for their high-end coats.
Police are suggesting that people don't leave their high-end items unattended. They also say to walk with a friend on well-lit paths and busy streets.