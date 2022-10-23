String of break-ins in Kitchener and Cambridge under investigation

Waterloo regional police are investigating over a dozen break-ins reported overnight in Kitchener and Cambridge.

Police say on Sunday around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to multiple alarms at businesses in the area of King Street East and Fairway Road in Kitchener.

When they arrived, officers found businesses with glass smashed. Investigators believe cash was targeted during the break-ins.

Several similar incidents were also reported in the area of Hespeler Road in Cambridge.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.