String of break-ins in Cambridge and Kitchener prompt warning from police

Waterloo regional police are warning businesses of break-ins targeting cash after several establishments were broken into in Cambridge and Kitchener recently.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said six businesses in south Kitchener and the Preston area of Cambridge were broken into within a 25-minute time frame in the early morning hours of Friday May 20, between around 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.

In each of them, the suspect or suspects gained entry or attempted to gain entry, by smashing the glass in the front door with an object. They then primarily stole money from cash registers before leaving.

CTV News previously spoke to two of the businesses targeted in the Deer Ridge area of Kitchener.

The manager of LK Nails’ says since the break-in she’s taken precautions to protect the business.

“We wrote in the front that there’s no cash in this premises and we will put the camera in here soon,” she said Thursday.

Police are encouraging business owners to consider the following safety measures to help prevent break and enters: