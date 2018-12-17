

CTV Kitchener





A 23-year-old male has been arrested in connection with at least five separate fires from October to December.

Between October and November, the Guelph Police Service investigated several arsons at an elementary school in Guelph.

On Dec. 13, another three fires were set at the University of Guelph. Police said they were set deliberately.

As a result of the investigation, Jonathan Gerow of Guelph was arrested.

He has been charged with three counts of arson – disregard for human life, three counts of arson – damage to property and two counts of breaching undertaking.

Gerow appeared in court on Dec. 15.