Strikes will close WRDSB elementary schools for two days next week
An empty classroom is seen in this file photo. (The Canadian Press)
KITCHENER -- Elementary school students in the Waterloo Region District School Board will miss two days of school next week as teachers' unions continue strikes around the province.
Unless a tentative deal is reached between the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation or the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario and the government, elementary schools will be closed on Feb. 11 and 12.
The Upper Grand District School Board in the Guelph area will have elementary schools shut down on Monday and Tuesday next week.
It comes after ETFO President Sam Hammond says the two sides were close to a deal, before talks broke off last week.
Public elementary schools in Waterloo Region will also be closed Thursday and Friday this week.
[NEW] #ETFO has announced they will continue their job action next week, which will affect #WRDSB elementary schools and students on February 11 and 12, unless progress is made in negotiations.— Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) February 5, 2020
Details will be released soon. Stay tuned! #WRDSBlabour pic.twitter.com/XBhqSaUxyw