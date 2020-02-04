KITCHENER -- Elementary school students in the Waterloo Region District School Board will miss two days of school next week as teachers' unions continue strikes around the province.

Unless a tentative deal is reached between the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation or the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario and the government, elementary schools will be closed on Feb. 11 and 12.

The Upper Grand District School Board in the Guelph area will have elementary schools shut down on Monday and Tuesday next week.

It comes after ETFO President Sam Hammond says the two sides were close to a deal, before talks broke off last week.

Public elementary schools in Waterloo Region will also be closed Thursday and Friday this week.