KITCHENER -- A three-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Weber Street East in Kitchener.

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

All three vehicles involved had significant damage to them.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash, but the firefighters and paramedics were on scene alongside police.

Officials have closed Weber Street East between Montgomery Road and Shantz Lane.

This is a developing story. More to come…