KITCHENER -- The first half of May was cool with most days about 5-10 degrees below seasonal. And remember last weeks record breaking cold and snow? Well, temperatures are rebounding.

Temperatures through the next seven days are forecast to gradually rise, to above seasonal, which for Kitchener-Waterloo is about 20C. By the end of the work week and the weekend temperatures could climb to the mid-20s.

Those further southwest in the province towards Windsor could see values Sunday and Monday approach 30C.

Not only will daytime highs and overnight lows increase, we are in for a stretch of sunshine. Following periods of rain Sunday and Monday of the Victoria Day weekend, clear conditions dominate in the long range.

The next system in the forecast brings the chance of showers Monday and Tuesday.