A portion of the Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener will close for about five weeks for construction work.

Beginning on Monday, the city of Kitchener says the trail will be closed from Glasgow to Victoria Streets.

The city says they’re making improvements to the trail including wider, re-paved lanes, larger roadway crossings, and more wayfinding and identification signage.

A number of detours have been set up to help commuters navigate the closure.

The Iron Horse Trail is a 5.5 kilometre route that connects Kitchener and Waterloo along a former railway corridor.