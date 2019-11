Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER -- Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge have all declared a snow event starting on Monday at 11.59 p.m.

Residents risk receiving an $80 ticket and being towed at the owner's expense for any vehicles parked on streets.

The parking ban will remain in effect for 24 hours until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.