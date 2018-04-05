

CTV Kitchener





The Guelph Humane Society is trying to the find the owner of a dog found in “deplorable condition.”

A concerned resident spotted the Rottweiler mix wandering near Wellington Street and Gordon Street.

The approximately 1-year-old pup was taken to the Humane Society where a veterinarian performed an examination.

It was determined the dog was dehydrated, extremely underweight, and was suffering from severe hair loss. He also had untreated infections of the skin, eyes and ears.

“We are looking for the public’s assistance to help find the owner of this dog,” said the SPCA’s Megan Swan in a statement. “We would like to understand more about his medical condition and how he came to be wandering in downtown Guelph.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the organization at 519-824-3091 or email intake@guelphhumane.ca.