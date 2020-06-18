ST. MARYS -- Now that strawberries are in season, an Ontario farm is getting ready to welcome customers to pick their own fruit this summer.

It's the first year in business for Birch Creek Strawberry Farm in St. Marys, Ont. Chris and Kendra McCorquodale, along with their children Kiersten and Natalie, are looking forward to opening to the community.

The family says they've received a lot of support ahead of their opening.

“It’s been a little bit dry, we haven’t received a lot of rain so we have been irrigating a lot. We have drip irrigation down in the field," Kendra said.

Despite some weather trouble, Chris said the harvest should be good this year.

"We had some late frost that has slowed things up a little bit, but we're progressing well," he said.

Birch Creek Strawberry Farm will be offering pick-your-own fruit, with safety measures in place due to COVID-19.

“Customers will be required to sanitize their hands when they enter the farm and then again when they leave,” Kendra said. “We will be picking in every other row to encourage social distancing and make sure we are able to maintain that.”

Customers can also bring their own baskets to hold their berries.

"They will be required to set it on the scale and remove it when they are done and we will sanitize in between," Kendra said.

The farm is set to open Friday for ready picked strawberries and will post any changes or updates to their Instagram or Facebook page. The farm is also part of Perth County Farm Gate, connecting the community with locally grown food.