KITCHENER -- A Stratford woman plans to open a support home that offers shelter for girls in crisis, but money needs to be raised before doors can open.

Kimberley Corriveau, the director of the proposed home, says that she still needs between $20,000 and $30,000 for a contingency fund in order to get the official stamp of approval from the province.

Seeing children and teens in crisis is something that Corriveau says breaks her heart.

"Every kid should feel safe, no kid should feel alone and every kid matters," said Kimberley Corriveau, director of Ruby's Place.

It's why she wants to open a support home for teen girls in Stratford.

Ruby's Place will house girls between the ages of 11 and 18, offering a safe space for girls who struggle with addiction, mental health issues or who come from broken homes.

"Just giving them a life that they've never had, and showing them that, no matter what they do, they're always going to be loved," says Residential Coordinator Kathy Nelson.

Corriveau says it's essentially a home with constant support.

Stratford Police say it's the type of space that the community needs.

"People who are trying to recruit for human trafficking can go anywhere and everywhere," says Const. Darren Fischer.

"So these young girls are at risk in our area, and it would be nice to be able to have a place to provide that support to them if they do fall victim to that."

In Waterloo Region, oneROOF is a home for youth who need support.

CEO Sandy Dietrich-Bell says it's about more than just housing.

"It has to be housing with support because they need somebody to walk alongside and guide them, which is what typically a family does, but if you don't have that family environment, then certainly you need the supports to help you through," she says.

For Ruby's Place, a fundraiser is scheduled for the end of the month to help her reach her goal.

Once it's open, Corriveau says that, once it opens, she would like to create a support home for teen boys, as well.