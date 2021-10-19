Stratford, Waterloo regional police respond to incident in St. Marys, Ont.

ST. MARYS -

Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.

Stratford officials say they responded to an incident at a home on Thomas Street around 4 p.m.

Waterloo regional police’s tactical and K9 unit were called in early Tuesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., it appeared both police services were leaving the scene.

There is no word yet if any charges have been laid.