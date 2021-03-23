KITCHENER -- Stratford city council voted to expand its outdoor dining program in the summer of 2021.

At a meeting on Monday night, councillors voted to expand on a successful program last year. The city will bring back its al fresco dining program, allowing tables at the downtown Market Square and Tom Patterson Island.

Restaurants will be able to serve alcohol in these areas. People will also be allowed to drink in city parks along the Avon River from downtown all the way to the Festival Theatre.

Joani Gerber, CEO of Invest Stratford, said businesses will still need help to get through the pandemic, but hinted that some of these programs might be here to stay.

"I think we are not out of the woods yet, so why scale back," Gerber said. "From our perspective, let's keep doing the things that worked really well. I actually think you are going to see Stratford lease this charge for years to come. We are all for finding the secret sauce and continuing to do it year after year."

Council also voted to bring back its sidewalk patio program to create more space for outdoor seating.

These programs will be in place starting on May 1.