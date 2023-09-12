Stratford teen charged with attempted murder

A 16-year-old boy from Stratford, Ont. has been charged with attempted murder after police say he attacked another teenager with a hatchet.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the area of Brydges and Louise streets shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, where they found a teenage boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned another boy had attacked the victim with an axe at a home on Louise Street before the victim was able to escape and run for help.

Police said the accused and the victim know each other.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., officers arrested the accused at his home. He was transported Stratford Police Headquarters where he was charged with attempted murder.