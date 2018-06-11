

CTV Kitchener





The city of Stratford’s first pride week wrapped up with a parade on Sunday afternoon.

The week was filled with special events and entertainment and saw people travelling from across the province to participate.

Bruce Skeaff drove all the way from Toronto in order to show his support.

“It’s important that people in places of this size be able to feel like they can be themselves and they don’t have to necessarily go to Toronto to do it,” says Skeaff.

Some people attending the parade say it shows how far the community has come with LGBTQ+.

One of the organizers of Stratford pride week, Krystal Bax, says love and acceptance are two of the key themes of this year’s event.

Bax says it’s important that people are given the space and ability to be themselves.

Organizers say while this year was a success, they hope to expand even more next year.