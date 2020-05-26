KITCHENER -- Stratford's first legal cannabis shop opened its doors to customers on Monday morning.

Crossroads Cannabis is also Perth County's first retail cannabis store.

Owner Bob Rowe says there was a line-up when the store opened and he is happy for the community support.

“The store is open for everybody, it’s bright, it’s fresh, welcoming. So, that's what we want to portray,” he says.

The store carries a wide array of products including edibles, pre-rolled joints, and accessories for experienced users and newcomers.

“The new person that wants to try the product gets an opportunity to relax,” says Rowe. “If you listen to our guides they can walk you through.”

Rowe adds he is proud to be a part of the Stratford community and hopes to grow along with the cannabis industry.