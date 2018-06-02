

CTV Kitchener





Pleasant Drive in Stratford is scheduled to receive an update to its infrastructure next year.

The project, which includes new sewers, a new water main, a road widening, a sidewalk, a curb and a gutter, is estimated to cost around $1.6 million.

The sidewalk will be a 50 per cent cost share between the residents and the city. The road is divided at 60 per cent to 40 per cent, respectively.

This means that the project will cost homeowners an average of $9,000 each, and in one case, almost $17,000.

Elaine Ritchie, a resident on Pleasant Dr., said that homeowners have been told that the cost can be deferred over ten years, but at a cost of five per cent interest.

According to one city official, this arrangement is common.

“We do two or three streets a year and everybody gets treated the same,” said George Brown, a Stratford city councillor. “It’s not like we’re up there picking on them.”

If approved, construction would begin in the spring of next year, and be complete by the fall.

Residents will have one more chance to have their voices heard at a public meeting on June 11.