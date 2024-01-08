Stratford residents stunned by proposed 12.5% property tax hike

2024 is shaping up to be a difficult year on city budgets, but few are as bad as the City of Stratford.

Residents there are facing a proposed 12.5 per cent property tax increase.

“I said: ‘12.5 per cent? That’s outrageous!’” recalled Rebecca Finch Gracey, who started a petition calling on council to bring the number down. “I feel that the city should take on that belt tightening as much as they're asking the average person.”

So far over 2,000 people have signed the petition.

According to Finch Gracey, part of the problem is what she sees as a lack of urgency to reduce the tax burden.

Last month, city councillor Cody Sebben proposed a motion to send the budget back to city staff to see if they could present some budget options.

“I think it's a good idea for them to sort of go through things, send it back, give us ideas, and then council will have the final decision,” he explained. “But unfortunately there wasn't enough support on council to just send it back.”

Mayor Martin Ritsma said the motion was turned down because it was up to council to make the tough decisions, instead of delegating it to staff.

“It's taking the responsibility off us as the elected officials and saying: ‘Staff, you make the decision.’ I think they've done their job. I believe council needs to look at this.”

As for the proposed 12.5 per cent increase, Ritsma believes they can get down to the single digits.

“I would be happy with something around seven per cent, but with that we might have to cut some services and/or defer some projects for another year, but maybe that's the most prudent thing to do,” he said.

Ritsma added that any cuts council makes now will likely need to be addressed in years to come.

“If we don't do the right thing and we defer things as we move forward, then our younger families, our younger residents, will have to pick that up if we don't pay it as we go along.”

The next budget meeting will take place on Jan. 15.