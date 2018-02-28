A well-known Stratford-area clown was convicted of paying a cognitively delayed woman for sex, and some residents say his sentence was too lenient.

Chad Bogle plead guilty Friday and was sentenced to two years’ probation and a $2000 fine.

According to the agreed statement of facts, between September 2016 and October 2016, Bogle took pornographic photos of the 25-year-old cognitively delayed woman and paid her for sex.

The 39-year-old also acknowledged that he intended to pay for the sexual services of a 17-year-old but that charge was withdrawn.

Both women were living in a group home at the time.

Bogle had previously worked with male special needs children and adults as an independent contractor with Family Services in Perth-Huron and was a well-known community clown when the offences took place.

At his sentencing Friday, his defense lawyer, Henry Van Drunen, told court that Bogle suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was 19-years-old and that has delayed his ability to process information.

In a Youtube video posted to Bogle’s account a car accident is mentioned. His defense lawyer declined to comment.

As part of his sentence, Bogle is barred from being alone with anyone under the age of 17 or from working with any adults or children that are mentally disabled. He also has to register as a sex offender.

Stratford Police say Bogle was charged again this week with one count of sexual assault for an incident that allegedly happened in June 2012.

Bogle is currently out on bail.