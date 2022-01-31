Stratford resident faces 13 charges after striking a police cruiser
A Stratford resident is facing 13 charges after striking a police cruiser while attempting to flee police.
Provincial police said an officer was on general patrol on Perth Line 40 in the Township of Perth East just after 4 a.m. on Thursday when they spotted a “suspicious vehicle.”
When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it struck the cruiser as the driver tried to flee.
The vehicle then became stuck and the man fled on foot, breaking into a nearby property in the process.
Police said the suspect was located a short distance away with help from the OPP Canine unit and the Emergency Response Team.
Police said investigation showed that the vehicle the suspect was operating had been stolen.
As a result a 26-year-old Stratford man faces the following charges:
- Break, Enter a Place - Commit Indictable Offence
- Trespassing at Night
- Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Dangerous Operation
- Failure to Stop After Accident
- Flight from Peace Officer
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Possession of Break In Instruments
- Break, Enter a Place - with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
- Failure to Comply with Release Order - Other than to attend court
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.