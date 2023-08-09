Stratford police looking to speak with 'suspicious male'

Stratford police are looking to identify and speak with a “suspicious male” who they say may have been taking photos at the Anne Hathaway splash pad.

Police said the incident occurred on Aug. 4 around 2:30 p.m.

The male left the area driving an e-bike, police said.

A photo provided by police shows a white male wearing glasses. He has a dark-coloured shirt on, black pants and black shoes.

He also appears to be wearing a dark-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stratford Police Service at 519-271-4141 and request to speak with Sgt. James Jardine.