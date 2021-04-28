KITCHENER -- Stratford police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a sign from The Barkery earlier this month.

Police received a report about the theft on April 5. In a news release on Wednesday, officials said the sign was bolted to a rod-iron fence at the store's former location on George Street. They had announced they were moving around the corner to 130 Downie St.

Police said they have security footage of the theft, which happened shortly before midnight on April 1. The video shows a white SUV park in front of the business. Two people got out of the SUV and removed the sign from the fence, before putting it in the back of the vehicle and driving away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.