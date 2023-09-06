Stratford police looking for stolen painting

Stratford police have released a photo of a painting they say was stolen from a home in the city late last month.

Police say the art was taken from a residence on Eagle Drive late in the evening on Friday Aug. 25. The theft was reported on Aug. 28.

The three-foot-long painting depicts a field of red poppies with mountains in the background.

Police believe after it was stolen, it was discarded along Delamere Avenue, where it was likely picked up by an unknown person on Saturday Aug. 26 or Sunday Aug. 27.

“At this time we are looking to have the painting returned to the rightful owner,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about its whereabouts is asked to contact Const. Jeremy Decherts at 519-271-4147 ext. 8122.