Stratford police investigating gunpoint robbery at a gas station

Stratford police are investigating a gunpoint robbery that took place at the Mobil Gas station located at 180 Erie St., in the City of Stratford on Thursday Aug. 25.

Police say shortly before 8:30 p.m., an unknown man entered the gas station and displayed a pistol to the lone employee in the store. The man demanded money from the till. The money was provided to the suspect, who then left the store.

Video surveillance shows the suspect approaching the store from the David Street area and leaving in the same direction.

The man is described as Black, approximately 5-6 to 5-8 in height, with an average build. The man was wearing a faded black Adidas sweater, black track pants, a blue Reebok ball cap and blue/grey running shoes with white laces. The hood of the sweater was over the suspect’s head, and he was wearing a face covering with only the area around his eyes visible. The suspect also carried a black and white Adidas backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact them.