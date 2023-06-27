Stratford police investigate two incidents involving bicycles, knives

Stratford police had an eventful morning Tuesday as officers respond to two separate incidents that happened in the early morning involving bicycles.

The first incident, around 3:30 a.m., involved a victim that police say was chased by two males carrying knives.

The incident occurred in the area of Dufferin Street and Railway Avenue.

The suspects reportedly confronted the victim about stealing a bike before both males pulled out knives.

Police describe one of the suspects as an older male with grey hair riding a grey mountain bike with a mud flap, and the other as a younger male also riding a mountain bike.

Both males were reported to be wearing grey t-shirts.

Another incident took place only 45 minutes later in the area of the bus depot on Downie Street around 4:15 a.m.

Police report that a man was attack after he attempted to move a bike he found abandoned in the middle of Downie Street.

The attack came following a confrontation between the victim and five teenagers including four males and one female.

The suspects were all described as Caucasian, with the female being wearing a red shirt, and one of the males wearing a dark blue or black hoodie.

Police say that at this time it is unknown whether or not these two incidents are related.

Stratford Police are asking anyone with information to place contact them at 519-271-4141, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.