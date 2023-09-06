Stratford police clock driver going 51 km/h over the speed limit near a school

A 39-year-old Stratford woman has been charged with stunt driving after Stratford police say she was going 51 km/h over the speed limit near Downie Central Public School on Wednesday morning.

The school is located on Line 20 in the Township of Perth South.

“This area of Line 20 has a reduced speed limit during school hours, with marked signs indicating a speed limit of 60km/h with flashing lights on the signs,” said Stratford police in a news release.

The woman was driving a minivan, according to police. As part of the stunt driving charge, she will face a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day impoundment of her vehicle.

In a photo submitted by Stratford police, you can see a white minivan being towed away, with an unmarked police cruiser behind it.

REMINDER TO DRIVERS

Stratford police wants to remind drivers the importance of slowing down in school zones and being aware of the extra hazards in those areas.

“By doing so, we can all help our children be safe and feel safe while travelling to and from school,” the release said.

With the return of school, comes the return of school buses, crossing guards, and an increase of pedestrian and vehicle traffic, police said.

On Wednesday, Stratford police said they patrolled school zones and conducted enforcement in the hopes to ensure a safe arrival for students.