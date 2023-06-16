Stratford police asking for help to identify man

Stratford police said officers are looking for a man who allegedly stole around $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Canadian Tire in the Town of St. Marys.

Police said the incident happened on May 23 around 3 p.m.

Police describe the man as white, approximately 5 foot 7 with a slim build. The man had long dark brown hair pulled back into a ponytail and a goatee.

At the time of the offence, the man was wearing black jogging pants, a white t-shirt, flip flops, and white socks, police said.

He was last seen fleeing the area in an older model blue Honda Civic.

Police said attempts to identify the man have proven unsuccessful, and are asking the public for help to identify him.

Stratford police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-271-4141.