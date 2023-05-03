Stratford police arrest man after rifle allegedly fired outside residence
Stratford police say a man is in custody after a rifle was fired outside of a residence on Downie Street.
In a post on Twitter, police said the man was arrested overnight.
Police said the rifle was a .22 calibre.
The man was arrested after fleeing the scene and had the rifle concealed in his jacket, according to police.
Police did not say what charges the man would be facing, or if there were any injuries.
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau Foundation not used for foreign interference, PM's brother tells MPs
Testifying before a House committee Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sasha' Trudeau insisted there has been 'no foreign interference, no possibility of interference, no intention or means of interference at or through the Trudeau Foundation.'
Senators aim to pass grocery rebate, health transfer Bill C-46 by May 12
For those wondering when they may be receiving their so-called 'grocery rebate' payments from the federal government, a plan has been proposed in the Senate that would see the bill implementing the benefit pass by May 12.
Proposed Canadian grocery code lays out process to resolve disputes, impose sanctions
Efforts to craft a Canadian grocery code of conduct have reached a major milestone with a proposed final version that includes a process to resolve disputes and impose sanctions on systemic violators of the code.
1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical facility
Police said a man opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and injuring four others Wednesday as authorities swarmed the city's bustling midtown neighbourhood in search of the 24-year-old suspect.
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
EXPLAINER | Russia-Ukraine drone incident at the Kremlin: What do we know?
Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied any responsibility.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
Evacuation orders expanded, highways closed due to B.C. Interior flooding
The Village of Cache Creek and the Okanagan Indian Band expanded their evacuation orders, and two highways were closed in Cache Creek as flooding in the B.C. Interior intensified Wednesday.
Driver ignores road closed sign at construction zone, falls into hole
A 28-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove intoxicated around a road closed sign at a construction zone in St. Thomas, Ont., and fell into a 12-foot-deep hole.
'Where will I go?': London, Ont. woman evicted on her 83rd birthday
Christer Barrett did not expect to be crying on her 83rd birthday. The London octogenarian and her daughter Deborah Barrett were two of 20 tenants of 1270 and 1280 Webster St. who received eviction notices by their landlord.
58-year-old driver charged after crashing into motorcyclist, fleeing the scene
A man from St. Thomas, Ont. is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into a motorcyclist, causing life-threatening injuries, and then fled the scene last month.
EXCLUSIVE | 'I don't know what to feel': Former Windsorite learns father died in prison while serving life sentence
A former Windsorite is sharing her story after learning her father died in prison while serving a life sentence for murdering her grandmother.
Cascades Casino in Chatham reopens following cyberattack
After a cybersecurity attack shut down Chatham’s Cascades Casino for two weeks, the casino official re-opened to the public Wednesday morning.
Five teens identified after downtown Windsor stabbing
Windsor police say five youth suspects involved in a recent downtown stabbing have been identified.
Missing boater's body found after 6 day search on Bass Lake
The body of a boater who went missing late last week on Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte has been found, police say.
2 injured in Highway 400 single-vehicle rollover
Two people were hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Wednesday morning.
Driver accused of hitting pedestrian, fleeing police in Innisfil road rage incident
A Bradford, Ont. man faces several charges after he hit a pedestrian with his vehicle during a road rage incident in Innisfil on Tuesday.
Suspicious package burned hands of two CRA workers, Sudbury police say
Two suspicious packages have been removed from the Canada Revenue Agency building in Sudbury.
Mattawa braces for flooding, residents protect property from high water
Water from the Ottawa and Mattawa Rivers continues to climb. Anxious homeowners are doing all they can to protect their properties, fearing what might yet come.
Sudbury couple turns former school into housing for seniors
A couple from Greater Sudbury has transformed a former elementary school into a rental for seniors looking to downsize.
Diesel the dog found safe in Quebec one week after being stolen south of Ottawa
Diesel the dog, who was stolen along with his owner's truck in Iroquois, Ont., has been located after a weeklong search.
City report into derecho response recommends improving emergency coordination, communication
A report into the city's response to the May 2022 derecho storm is recommending improvements to how the city coordinates with emergency response partners and communicates in emergency situations.
Toronto actor waits 2 weeks for dead raccoon to be removed by city crews amid delays
A well known Toronto actor has been documenting her weeks-long wait for the city to remove a dead raccoon from her neighbourhood, drawing attention to ongoing municipal delays that have resulted in a pause in some municipal cadaver removal services.
Data breach exposes clients' personal information at one of Canada's largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
Toronto cop who tweeted about alleged workplace sexual harassment to be fired
A Toronto police officer who made allegations of sexual harassment within the service will either have to resign within seven days or be fired after being found guilty of misconduct and insubordination.
Bridge closed as waters rise, stranding residents of small Montreal island
The bridge leading to the small Mercier Island in northwest Montreal was closed on Wednesday. Fire department (SIM) and police (SPVM) said there have been no evacuations.
CAQ supporters want an end to SAQ monopoly, but Quebec finance minister says no
Supporters of the CAQ will propose an end to the liquor monopoly held by the SAQ when they meet at its 2023 conference on May 13-14. But on Wednesday afternoon the CAQ's finance minister Eric Girard shut the door on privatization, indicating that the SAQ revenue the government channels into public services is too valuable.
Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
Destruction of pride flag at Halifax home raises concerns about rise in hate-motivated acts in N.S.
A pride flag vandalized at a Halifax home has raised concerns about the growing number of hate-motivated acts in Nova Scotia.
Woman says officer who accused her of assault kicked her during N.S. housing protest
A 26-year-old woman accused of assaulting police at a Halifax housing protest has denied intentionally kicking officers.
Police discover dead body, meth lab inside Linden Woods home
Winnipeg police found a man's body and a meth lab inside a Linden Woods home Tuesday afternoon.
Woman attacked after man got into her car in a Winnipeg parking lot
Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman was unexpectedly attacked in her car in a Winnipeg parking lot.
BREAKING | Masking requirement in most Manitoba health-care settings to end: Shared Health
Masking requirements in Manitoba health-care settings will soon change according to Shared Health.
Crews on scene of multi-home fire in Cougar Ridge
Fire crews are on hand trying to bring a fire under control in Cougar Ridge.
Police seek man with 11 outstanding warrants
Calgary police are asking for public assistance locating a man wanted on 11 outstanding warrants who may be armed and is known to be violent .
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
NDP releases plan to create energy-sector jobs; UCP takes aim at Notley's net-zero target
Rachel Notley is promising to attract $20 billion in private-sector investment while creating 47,000 jobs in Alberta's energy sector.
'Very concerning': Residents in northwest Edmonton taking precautions after police warn of attacker
Residents in the Cumberland neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton are asked to be on alert for a man who has attacked several women and sexually assaulted some of them.
Man shot by police near Ice District charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault
The man who was shot by police after he allegedly stabbed two people near an Oilers playoff watch party on the weekend has been charged.
Here's why a Vancouver brewery is planning to put someone's pet on its labels
A B.C. brewery is offering pet lovers a chance to have a photo of their furry friend featured on the label of a limited-release beer in a first-of-its-kind fundraiser for a Canadian charity.
8 temperature records broken across B.C. on May 2: Environment Canada
Temperature records were broken in eight areas across British Columbia this May 2, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.