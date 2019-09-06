

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





The Stratford-Perth Humane Society has too many cats and is putting them up for adoption for $50.

This is compared to their usual adoption fee of $210.

The limited-time promotion began Friday at 10 a.m. and its length will depend on the number of cats adopted.

There are about 50 cats at this location, and 20 of those cats are looking for a permanent home.

Most of the cats available for adoption came into the centre as strays.

Once there is enough space to move new cats to the adoption floor, the centre says the promotion will end.

People can adopt as many cats as they want, but the Humane Society says they will ensure adopters don't become overwhelmed with the number of animals they will be caring for.

The centre also warns that adopters should be aware of bylaws for the area.

Stratford residents will need to purchase a cat license at the time of adoption.

As of noon on Friday, no cats had been adopted.