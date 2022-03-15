Stratford, Ont. woman takes home $400,000 Plinko lottery
Stratford, Ont. resident Fran Hollywood is nearly half a million dollars richer after winning $400,000 with Instant Plinko on March 8.
Hollywood won a chance to drop the puck on the giant Plinko board thanks to her winning ticket, which she purchased at the Giant Tiger discount store on Huron Street.
“I checked my tickets while at the store and I was in shock when the lottery terminal shut down. I wasn’t expecting it. All the customers congratulated me,” Hollywood said, after winning the $400,000 prize. “I’m not usually that lucky.”
Hollywood said she plans on treating herself with a brand new stove and a sunny trip south next winter.
“I will skip the cold and spend some time by the ocean,” she said.
Fran’s winning moment can be viewed here.
