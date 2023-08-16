Stratford man wanted in connection to break-and-enters

Stratford police are asking the public’s help locating a 39-year-old wanted on dozens of incidents of theft and break-and-enter.

On Wednesday, police said in a news release that Timothy Kokkas currently has over 50 separate charges before the courts, some of which date back to December 2022.

“The vast majority of these charges are related to various thefts and break-and-enter offences, as well as a large number of breaches of condition charges,” police said.

Police said on Aug. 14, officers received several reports of thefts from motor vehicles along Wingfield Avenue.

Police said several residents provided officers video surveillance of the area, which identified Kokkas as a suspect.

Officers could not find Kokkas at the time, and issued a warrant.

On Aug. 15, police said officers received a report of a man on Grange Street attempting to enter a residence in the early hours of Aug. 13. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Police said the same man returned to the residence shortly after 4 a.m. on Aug. 16, during which time a window was broken and the residence was entered, however, no items were stolen.

Police said video surveillance from these incidents identified Kokkas as the suspect.