

Leighanne Evans, CTV Kitchener





April 17 was the day that Mike Dietrich’s life changed.

“Me and my wife split up,” Dietrich says, “it kind of fell on hard times.”

Dietrich was forced to move out, but he had nowhere to go.

“I signed up with the housing department,” Dietrich says, “they told me it’d be over a year until they would be able to find me anything.”

There is currently no emergency shelter house in Stratford for adult men.

There are two shelters in the city for women who are victims of domestic violence and their children, and a third shelter for people under 25 years of age.

Alex Burgess, the local social services supervisor at Ontario Works, says they’re focused on moving people who are experiencing homelessness into permanent housing, as opposed to putting an emergency shelter house in place.

“We recently launched our Supportive Housing of Perth program,” Burgess says. “Since March we’ve housed 12 individuals in permanent stable housing.”

The city also offers those experiencing homelessness to stay at a local motel. The length of the stay varies case-to-case.

Burgess says that by utilizing motels, as opposed to shelters, they’re able to provide a cleaner and safer environment.

“Research indicates that shelters can contribute negatively to a person’s health when they’re accessing these services,” Burgess says.

Some people feel the city simply is not doing enough to support homelessness.

Barry Wick is an advocate for the homeless. He has previously presented the need for a homeless resource center to city council.

“I’m hoping that the city will show me their support,” Wick says. “I’m not asking for any money, I’m just asking them to see the vision,” he adds.

Although Wick feels like he doesn’t have the city’s support at this time, he doesn’t plan on giving up.

“The sooner that we can get a shelter in place, the better off the community’s going to be,” Wick says.

Dietrich agrees with Wick, and can appreciate his efforts.

“I think it’s time to get a shelter,” Dietrich says. “I think there needs to be a change here in Stratford,” he adds.

Until that change happens, his message to the community is simple.

“When you pass people on the streets,” Dietrich says, “just think about how they got there. Think about their life and don’t just walk past them.”